COMPANY NEWS: Avalara, Inc. , a leading provider of tax compliance automation software for businesses of all sizes, today is empowering its customers to efficiently manage the dynamic global tariff landscape with its innovative suite of cross-border tools.

With rising tariffs, fluctuating de minimis thresholds, and evolving trade restrictions, staying compliant while maintaining a seamless customer experience is more difficult than ever. Businesses need more than manual processes and spreadsheets to keep up.

Avalara's cross-border solutions—including AvaTax Cross-Border, Tariff Code Classification, and Trade Restrictions Management—are built to handle the complexity that the current tariff landscape presents. These tools work together to help streamline international operations, minimise compliance risk, and scale global growth with confidence.

With Avalara's cross-border compliance tools, businesses can:

Calculate customs duty and import taxes in real-time providing cross-border customers with a transparent online buying experience with clear pricing, greater local tax accuracy, and near frictionless delivery.

Mitigate tariff risks proactively by ensuring systems are updated with up-to-the-minute tariff and regulatory updates

Streamline HS code classification globally by automating HS code classification with advanced AI, reducing manual work, minimizing errors, and ensuring products are more correctly categorized for efficient market entry.

Confidently expand into new markets with regularly updated compliance data that helps you stay ahead of regulatory changes.

Enhance supply chain resiliency by allowing you to understand the cost implications for any changes you may be considering to your supply chain as the tariff changes evolve.

"Automation is the golden ticket to scaling cross-border trade without getting buried in compliance headaches," said Craig Reed, GM, Cross Border, Avalara. "Avalara's suite of compliance services helps customers stay on top of this rapidly changing environment. Businesses that integrate real-time duty and tax solutions can classify goods instantly, calculate accurate costs, and clear customs all without slowing down operations."

As businesses continue to navigate the challenges of cross-border transactions and tariff unpredictability, Avalara remains at the forefront of providing scalable and reliable solutions to meet their compliance needs and manage their cross-border compliance obligations. Learn more about Avalara's cross-border solutions here.