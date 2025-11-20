GUEST OPINION: Avalara, the agentic tax and compliance leader, has today released five Australian trend predictions for the year ahead highlighting 2026 will be the year that e-invoicing transforms from a “nice-to-have” efficiency tool into an absolute necessity for doing business.

Key Avalara predictions include:

1. In 2026, getting U.S. compliant won’t just keep you out of strife, it’ll help you grow.

Heading into the new year, plenty of Aussie retailers are keen to crack the U.S. market, and fair enough, it’s massive. But here’s the thing: the U.S. sales tax system, where each of the 50 states make their own regulations, can be a dog’s breakfast if you’re not ready for it. 2026 will be the year where doing compliance right gives you a real leg up. Sort your registrations, automate your calculation and filings, and stay audit-ready from day one. Once you’re compliant, expanding across states becomes a walk in the park, not a mad scramble.

2. Next year, the early birds will clean up in cross-border trade.

If 2025 taught us anything, it’s that waiting for the dust to settle doesn’t work. Tariffs and trade rules are continuing to change faster than a kangaroo in full flight. In 2026, the businesses that come out on top will be the ones that plan ahead with clean product data, accurate tariff codes, and solid compliance workflows. The ones that don’t will be left chasing their tails when customs start asking questions. Good data means faster deliveries, lower costs, and fewer nasty surprises.

Sagie Shaposhnykov, Tax Technology Solutions Manager, Avalara

3. The Year E-Invoicing Becomes Business Critical Across APAC

E-invoicing has been simmering across APAC for years, but 2026 will be the year it truly boils over — transforming from a “nice-to-have” efficiency tool into an absolute necessity for doing business.

In New Zealand, more than 130 government agencies will be e-invoicing-ready from 1 January 2026, paving the way for a major shift in digital procurement. By 1 January 2027, it will be mandatory for all large businesses (NZD $33 million+) to send e-invoices to government agencies — setting a clear precedent for the private sector to follow.

Meanwhile, Singapore’s pioneering five-corner Peppol model is attracting regional attention. The approach — designed to connect businesses, service providers, and government seamlessly — is being closely watched across the region. The Inland Revenue Authority of Singapore (IRAS) is expected to take additional steps toward a broader mandate, likely setting the tone for this model to become a mainstay across APAC.

“For Australian businesses, the message is clear: those who embrace e-invoicing early will unlock time savings, reduce costly manual errors, and gain a competitive edge as regulatory expectations tighten. In the fast-moving world of digital tax compliance, it’s better to tune up your systems now than be left scrambling later,” says Sagie Shaposhnykov, Tac Technology Solutions Manager, Avalara.

4. AI’s not just hype; in 2026 it will do the heavy lifting for compliance.

Let’s be honest, no one starts a retail business looking forward to managing the complexity of tax compliance. But AI is finally making it less of a slog. Next year, smart retailers will use AI to handle the boring stuff like spotting data errors, crunching reports, and keeping everything tidy behind the scenes. It won’t replace your team, but it will give them more time to focus on customers and growth. Think of AI as that reliable mate who quietly gets the job done while you handle the big stuff that promotes business growth.

5. In 2026, clean data will be worth its weight in gold.

Governments are getting sharper with data, and that means there’s nowhere to hide when it comes to compliance errors. In the year ahead, dodgy or inconsistent records will come back to bite businesses. But if your systems are connected and your data is solid, you’ll stay in the clear and make faster, smarter decisions. In short, clean data keeps you out of hot water and sets you up for smoother sailing.

“The new year is shaping up to be a ripper for Aussie businesses selling overseas, especially into the U.S, says Chris Calverley, Head of Sales and Partnerships – ANZ at Avalara. “ The trick is to treat compliance as part of your growth strategy, not a chore. Get automated, stay organised, and don’t wait until it’s all gone pear-shaped. The retailers who take compliance seriously and get their house in order will have a clear advantage.”

